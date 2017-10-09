Baby No. 2 is on board for Bethany Hamilton!

The professional surfer and her husband Adam Dirks are expecting their second child, the couple announced on Instagram Sunday with a little help from their 2-year-old son Tobias.

“Right there!” Tobias says in the cute clip when Dirks asks where baby is. The little boy then runs over and places a sweet smooch on his mom’s stomach.

“Another one on the way!” Dirks addresses the camera, with Hamilton adding, “Baby in there!”

More than thankful to share our joyous news!!! #babyinthere #babyonboard✨🎉❤️ A post shared by Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Thank you everyone for the warm wishes; I appreciate the support for our growing family! Special time❤️💕❤️💕 — Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) October 9, 2017

The news of Tobias’ little brother or sister on the way comes almost 10 months after Hamilton, 27, opened up to PEOPLE about her new documentary Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, which chronicles the horrific 2003 shark attack that claimed her left arm, as well as her resilience in not only getting into the sport, but becoming one of the leading professional surfers of all time — as well as her journey in becoming a wife and mother.

“I’ve always been competitive with myself and I’ve always tried to be the best I can be, but getting married and having a son has completely changed things,” she said. “I’ve had such incredible support from my husband and my son.”

Scroll over to see our buffalo traffic 😅 We had the best fun today hanging in Theodore National Park! The photos don't do the beauty justice. It was gorgeous and there was a ton of buffalo to see! Thank you ND folks for having us! Leaving the park today, I was filled with feelings of gratitude to President Theodore Roosevelt for the amazing conservation work he did for our country! 🏞✨💚 A post shared by Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) on Oct 1, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

A few months after welcoming Tobias, Hamilton talked to PEOPLE about how becoming a mom has shifted her day-to-day dynamic.

“Having a baby, you pretty much have to plan ahead everything, especially [since I’m] nursing him. I’m attached to him in a sense because I have to nurse him every two to three hours,” she explained. “So I’ll feed him and go surf for a little bit, and try to get back in time or sometimes we’ll pump a bottle and my husband will take over.”

She added, “[It’s] definitely such a big adjustment. Even surfing, I’ll just be thinking of him. I’ll get back from the beach and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve missed you little guy!’ “