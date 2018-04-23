Wesley Phillip is already a beach baby!

The newborn son of Bethany Hamilton might not look too stoked to be waterside just yet, but his family — Mom, dad Adam Dirks and big brother Tobias, 2½ — are all smiles in a sweet snap of the new family of four.

This is the first photo Hamilton, 28, has shared of herself in a swimsuit since announcing the birth of her second son in late March. She rocks a purple two-piece, decorated with tropical flowers as she holds baby Wesley for the shot.

“Happy #EarthDay 💚 I hope this day is a reminder for us all to always look for ways we can care for our Earth! #doyourpart,” the professional surfer captioned the sunny post.

Hamilton announced on March 27 that she and Dirks, her husband of four years, had welcomed baby Wesley, sharing an adorable family portrait to Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our son Wesley Phillip Dirks into the world! It’s been a beautiful time getting life started with the four of us,” Hamilton captioned the image. “We are thankful to God for our two lil guys!!!”

The new mom of two is the subject of Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, a new documentary that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival Friday which follows Hamilton’s storied surf career as well as her journey to motherhood, almost 15 years after a shark attack changed her life forever and inspired millions.

“Becoming a mom is something I always knew was going to be an amazing part of my life, or at least I hoped that, but it just came so much sooner than I had anticipated,” she previously told PEOPLE. “It was a hard time in my life, just embracing motherhood. I think a lot of women struggle with it, so I thought it was really important to share the truth of that. I had a lot of fears entering into motherhood, I didn’t know what life would look like after.”

Continued Hamilton, “And I think a lot of women deal with that. I hope that it can encourage a lot of women because it is such a special gift and I’m so glad it’s my life now.”