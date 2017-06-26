The BET Awards red carpet was on fire but no one took the show like Gucci Mane and Asahd Khaled in matching blue Gucci tuxedos.
The adorable pair were on hand for the annual award show in their tailored looks and it seems that the dapper moment was completely unplanned! The rapper, 37, was decked out in Gucci’s heritage tuxedo with embroidery while 8-month-old Asahd rocked Gucci’s baby twill jacket with matching pants.
DJ Khaled posted a video of the stylish gents in their looks for fans to gush over.
Gucci Mane also took to his Instagram to share the super cute moment, captioning his photo “Twins.”
We think this moment is a clear indication that Asahd is on his way to being a mini style icon before he even turns 1!
