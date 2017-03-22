SNOO SMART SLEEPER

Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director: I first heard about the Snoo, a "smart" bassinet that's engieered to enhance a baby's sleep and calm their fussing with special white noise and jiggly rocking, when I was still pregnant with my son. At the time, I thought spending $1,200 on anything for a baby sounded ridiculous. Oh to be that naive again! After several weeks of extreme sleep deprivation, I would've shelled out three times that number if meant I could close my eyes for more than a few hours at a time. I reached out to the Snoo's creator, Dr. Harvey Karp, author of The Happiest Baby on the Block (a must-read for new parents), to inquire about it. He happened to be in New York City and offered to come to my apartment and demonstrate how the Snoo works in a Facebook Live. So is it worth it? Well, my baby slept from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on his third night in the Snoo, (a first!) and I woke up feeling like a human for the first time since becoming a mom, which is something you can't put a price on.

Buy it! Snoo Smart Sleeper, $1,160; happiestbaby.com