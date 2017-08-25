An Expert Weighs in on the Best Age for Kids to Get a Smartphone, Travel Overseas, Read Harry Potter and More

...TO STAY HOME ALONE?

Greenberg says this area gets "tricky" because each state has different legal rules about kids being alone.

"For just a few hours, I would say 13 or 14, and I would really make sure that your kid's comfortable with it," she says. "It's about knowing your kids. And also — a few hours only. Two hours is different than five hours. Start out with one hour and make your way to two hours."

For overnights alone, think about the stress a kid might be under. "When other kids hear that their house is open, there will be a lot of pressure on them to have a party," Greenberg says.

"If you have a child who is really independent and can resist the peer pressure, you can do it, but make sure there is some adult oversight, like a neighbor who looks in or a friend who calls your child," she adds. "It's part of parental responsibility. Peer pressure is intense."