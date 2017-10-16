Ben and Erin Napier‘s Home Town is about to get a new addition!

The HGTV hosts are expecting their first child, a daughter they will name Helen, they teased on Instagram Sunday.

In a blog posted that same day, Erin, 32, detailed the couple’s journey toward parenthood.

“She’s a girl and we will name her after my grandmother,” wrote Erin, who revealed to readers that she is almost seven months pregnant. “My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind.”

“I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are,” adds the mom-to-be. “I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well.”

Erin’s candid post reveals the moment she found out she was pregnant on Mother’s Day — and she admits that becoming a parent is something she was afraid of for a long time.

“I prayed that God would finally give me a desire to be a mother that was stronger than my fear,” Erin recalls of Mother’s Day 2016. “After church, we took a long walk around the neighborhood checking on the progress of the houses from season 1. We were walking across Gardiner Park when I told Ben, ‘I think I’m ready to start thinking about a baby. I don’t want to be afraid anymore.’ ”

“He picked me up and toted me through the park, kissing my forehead, my cheeks, my lips,” she writes. “He told me, ‘Whether we do or we don’t, I’ll be happy as long as I’ve got you.’ ”

Erin’s post ends with a sweet message for Ben, 34: “Every night, he pulls the covers over his head, and moves down beside my belly,” she shares. “He talks so low I can’t hear, long talks with Helen, just the two of them. Every morning, he does the same.”

“Thank you for making me a mother, Ben,” she concludes. “Thank you for your heart and your love that’s big enough to carry Helen and I both, and for holding my hand every step of the way.”