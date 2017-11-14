Ben Affleck‘s son Samuel “Sam” Garner is a superhero fan — but not in the way one might expect.

The actor stepped out for the Justice League premiere (sponsored by Mercedes Benz) Monday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, chatting with E! News about how his youngest child with ex Jennifer Garner has taken a liking to one of Batman’s teammates more so than his dad’s Caped Crusader.

“My son does love The Flash,” Affleck admitted of his 5½-year-old (Affleck and Garner also share daughters Seraphina “Sera” Rose Elizabeth, 8½, and Violet Anne, 12 next month). “He feels that he’s very fast, and he likes to demonstrate that.”

Another character who influences Sam’s need for speed? Dash, the middle child from The Incredibles. “That’s who he wants to be,” explains Affleck, 45.

The actor and director’s daughters are into Wonder Woman, of course. “They look up to [Gal Gadot] and think she’s so cool and awesome, like we all do,” he says, joking, “So I guess some of her cool must be rubbing off on me a little bit as a dad — at least I know someone cool!”

Affleck’s kids haven’t seen Justice League yet, but they will eventually — when the madness dies down a bit, he explains.

“I usually wait a couple weeks, if it’s a kid-appropriate movie, and go in a theater, which is what we’ll do with this one,” he says. “I’ll go after the movie starts a little bit so people aren’t distracted.”

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, but luckily the busy star already has plans — ones that involve his longtime friend and colleague Matt Damon providing the spread.

“My mom’s coming out, and I think my brother will come over. We’ll go down the street and see Matt‘s family,” Affleck explains to E! News, adding jokingly. “I just assume when we go to Matt’s, he’s already cooked something!”

Justice League — also starring Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill and Ezra Miller — opens nationwide Friday.