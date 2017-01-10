Ben Affleck Jokes He Told Son Sam ‘Presenting Is Also Honorable’ After He Watched Uncle Casey’s Golden Globes Win

Ben Affleck is quite the proud big brother.

He gave a fist pump as his brother Casey Affleck won the best actor – motion picture drama Golden Globe on Sunday for his role in Manchester by the Sea. The two were even seen the following night at an after party following the world premiere of Ben’s new film Live by Night.

One person who might be even prouder of Casey than Ben, though? His nephew.

“My kids stayed up to watch it, and I went home today and I asked my [4½]-year-old, ‘Sam, did you see Uncle Casey up there? Did you see what happened?’ ” Ben, 44, told Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday’s episode of her show.

“And he said, ‘The man said “Casey Affleck,” ‘ ” the actor recounts of his son’s reaction after seeing his uncle being presented with the award. “I was like, ‘Yeah!’ ”

Ben jokes that he reminded his youngest — he also shares daughters Seraphina “Sera” Rose Elizabeth, 8, and Violet Anne, 11, with Jennifer Garner — that his dad’s role in the awards show was important too.

“I had to explain to my son that presenting is also very honorable. That’s very esteemed,” says the actor and director, who himself has won multiple Golden Globes and Academy Awards for his work on films like Good Will Hunting and Argo.

“You present, that’s like winning, it’s just different because you can change it around,” he adds. “It’s the same thing.”

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star shares that he spent the holidays on a ski trip with his loved ones, including the families of brother Casey (who has sons Atticus, 9 on Thursday, and Indiana August, 12) and longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon (dad to daughters Stella Zavala, 6, Gia Zavala, 8, and Isabella, 10).

“We’re at the point now where all of our children are better skiers than I am. Because they’re low to the ground, it doesn’t hurt when they fall,” Ben says, holding his hand out to the side to mime the kids’ heights. “So I just pretend that I take it easy on purpose.”

“Who’s the most well-behaved kid of all of them?” DeGeneres asks. “Be honest. Is it one of yours?”

“No, no it’s not,” Ben says with a laugh. “I have the world’s greatest mom, but even she cannot conquer the obstacles. Matt’s kids are pretty well behaved, my brother’s kids are great — they’re all great kids.”

Ben says his older daughter Violet has helped him develop a very specific skill.

“I’ve become an expert on the tweens. I don’t know how much Radio Disney you listen to, but I hear quite a bit,” he jokes. “When we get in the car, it’s gotta come on right away, it’s gotta stay on the whole time. I hear a lot about the romantic adventures of Disney characters who are on the Disney Channel.”

He continues, “We go to Taylor Swift concerts, and that’s my life … Taylor Swift is great, by the way, great role model.”