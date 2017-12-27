Babies

Topless & Tummy-baring: 18 of Behati Prinsloo's Prettiest Pregnancy Pics

And we love the model mom, who is expecting her second daughter with husband Adam Levine, even more for it

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 18

Behati Prinsloo Instagram

WHEN SHE SPORTED A PINK WIG FILTER

Nothing can keep our attention away from the model's growing baby bump — not even a hot pink wig filter.

2 of 18

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

WHEN SHE RELAXED BY THE POOL

Uh oh! The model tried showing off her yellow bikini while sitting poolside, but her adorable bump couldn't help but get in the way.

3 of 18

Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

WHEN SHE DRESSED UP HER BUMP IN STARS

At seven months pregnant with her second child, Prinsloo decorated her burgeoning bump with star stickers.

4 of 18

Media Punch/INSTARimages.com

WHEN SHE POSED LIKE A BOSS

Talk about model behavior!

5 of 18

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

WHEN SHE INCORPORATED HER BABY INTO HER HALLOWEEN COSTUME

Prinsloo, who is expecting her second child with Levine, wore a skin-tight skeleton bodysuit — complete with a baby skeleton on the belly.

6 of 18

Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

WHEN SHE GOT GLAM

The Victoria's Secret Angel commemorated the moment with a mirror selfie.

7 of 18

 

WHEN SHE TRIED TO DISTRACT US FROM STARING AT HER BABY BUMP 

Not even a Snapchat filter could keep us from acknowledging her growing baby bump.

8 of 18

Source Instagram

WHEN SHE LOOKED OFF INTO THE DISTANCE

Can we take a moment to appreciate how adorable the supermodel looks as she holds her baby bump at sunset?

9 of 18

Source: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

WHEN SHE & HER BUMP WOWED IN A MAXI DRESS

Because if you haven't snapped a bathroom mirror selfie of your adorable bump, does the world even know you're pregnant?

10 of 18

Jerome Duran

WHEN SHE STUNNED IN HER TOPLESS MATERNITY SHOOT

Thank you, Behati, for giving us yet another set of #PregnancyGoals with this jaw-dropping shoot. We second hubby Adam Levine's reaction upon seeing the supermodel's portrait: YOWZA.

11 of 18

Source: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

WHEN SHE MADE HER BELLY AS PRETTY AS CAN BE

Prinsloo Levine snapped a pic of her burgeoning belly while sitting poolside, and gave the photo a serious sticker treatment with rainbow, sun, candy and ice cream emojis. The Victoria's Secret model also acknowledges one pregnancy symptom win: "Belly button still on point," she captions the pic.

12 of 18

Source: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

WHEN SHE TREATED HERSELF TO A DELIGHTFULLY DELICIOUS BREAKFAST

And expertly hid her food baby under her real baby post-feast (another perk of expecting).

13 of 18

Source: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

WHEN SHE LOOKED PRETTY IN PINK FOR THE POOL

The most effective way to show off a burgeoning baby bump? Striking a pose in a hot pink bikini, of course.

14 of 18

Source: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

WHEN FORM-FITTING DRESSES BECAME HER STYLE STAPLE

The Victoria's Secret Angel is a pro at displaying her bump while still keeping up with her boho-inspired style.

15 of 18

Source: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

WHEN SHE & ADAM DONNED MATCHING BABY BUMPS

"Week 20 and I'm finally popping! #impregnanttoo," wrote the Maroon 5 frontman on his Instagram, captioning a cute couples pic of himself with Behati. Can you say best husband ever?

16 of 18

Source: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

WHEN SHE SLIPPED INTO HER FIRST PAIR OF MATERNITY JEANS

"[They] feel so good," wrote the supermodel of her latest purchase, which she proudly displayed on Insta.

17 of 18

Source: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

WHEN SHE TOOK HER FIRST-EVER PREGNANT MIRROR SELFIE

And adorably caressed her growing bump in the photo. "So far, so good," she shared happily..

18 of 18

Source: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

WHEN SHE LOUNGED POOLSIDE

Adam Levine was quick to document the moment, taking a pic of his expectant wife sporting a red two-piece with the sweet caption: "My two favorite Laker fans."

See Also

More

More