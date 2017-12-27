Babies
Topless & Tummy-baring: 18 of Behati Prinsloo's Prettiest Pregnancy Pics
And we love the model mom, who is expecting her second daughter with husband Adam Levine, even more for it
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
WHEN SHE SPORTED A PINK WIG FILTER
Nothing can keep our attention away from the model's growing baby bump — not even a hot pink wig filter.
WHEN SHE RELAXED BY THE POOL
Uh oh! The model tried showing off her yellow bikini while sitting poolside, but her adorable bump couldn't help but get in the way.
WHEN SHE DRESSED UP HER BUMP IN STARS
At seven months pregnant with her second child, Prinsloo decorated her burgeoning bump with star stickers.
WHEN SHE POSED LIKE A BOSS
Talk about model behavior!
WHEN SHE INCORPORATED HER BABY INTO HER HALLOWEEN COSTUME
Prinsloo, who is expecting her second child with Levine, wore a skin-tight skeleton bodysuit — complete with a baby skeleton on the belly.
WHEN SHE GOT GLAM
The Victoria's Secret Angel commemorated the moment with a mirror selfie.
WHEN SHE TRIED TO DISTRACT US FROM STARING AT HER BABY BUMP
Not even a Snapchat filter could keep us from acknowledging her growing baby bump.
WHEN SHE LOOKED OFF INTO THE DISTANCE
Can we take a moment to appreciate how adorable the supermodel looks as she holds her baby bump at sunset?
WHEN SHE & HER BUMP WOWED IN A MAXI DRESS
Because if you haven't snapped a bathroom mirror selfie of your adorable bump, does the world even know you're pregnant?
WHEN SHE STUNNED IN HER TOPLESS MATERNITY SHOOT
Thank you, Behati, for giving us yet another set of #PregnancyGoals with this jaw-dropping shoot. We second hubby Adam Levine's reaction upon seeing the supermodel's portrait: YOWZA.
WHEN SHE MADE HER BELLY AS PRETTY AS CAN BE
Prinsloo Levine snapped a pic of her burgeoning belly while sitting poolside, and gave the photo a serious sticker treatment with rainbow, sun, candy and ice cream emojis. The Victoria's Secret model also acknowledges one pregnancy symptom win: "Belly button still on point," she captions the pic.
WHEN SHE TREATED HERSELF TO A DELIGHTFULLY DELICIOUS BREAKFAST
And expertly hid her food baby under her real baby post-feast (another perk of expecting).
WHEN SHE LOOKED PRETTY IN PINK FOR THE POOL
The most effective way to show off a burgeoning baby bump? Striking a pose in a hot pink bikini, of course.
WHEN FORM-FITTING DRESSES BECAME HER STYLE STAPLE
The Victoria's Secret Angel is a pro at displaying her bump while still keeping up with her boho-inspired style.
WHEN SHE & ADAM DONNED MATCHING BABY BUMPS
"Week 20 and I'm finally popping! #impregnanttoo," wrote the Maroon 5 frontman on his Instagram, captioning a cute couples pic of himself with Behati. Can you say best husband ever?
WHEN SHE SLIPPED INTO HER FIRST PAIR OF MATERNITY JEANS
"[They] feel so good," wrote the supermodel of her latest purchase, which she proudly displayed on Insta.
WHEN SHE TOOK HER FIRST-EVER PREGNANT MIRROR SELFIE
And adorably caressed her growing bump in the photo. "So far, so good," she shared happily..
WHEN SHE LOUNGED POOLSIDE
Adam Levine was quick to document the moment, taking a pic of his expectant wife sporting a red two-piece with the sweet caption: "My two favorite Laker fans."