Behati Prinsloo Opens Up About Finding ‘Next-Level Love’ as a Mom: ‘You Think There’s a Limit’ Before Parenthood

Motherhood has been one big surprise for Behati Prinsloo.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the supermodel reveals what it’s been like to become a new mom: the “sleep deprivation,” transitioning back into her work and parenting with husband Adam Levine.

The 28-year-old also opens up about finding “next-level love” through her 10-month-old daughter Dusty Rose. “I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought,” she tells PEOPLE of what surprised her most about becoming a mom.

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” Prinsloo adds. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”

“I think I was surprised by that because everybody always tells you that, and you’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever.’ I see how much more you can love,” Prinsloo explains.

“You think there’s a limit to love — like, ‘This is the thing that I love the most’ — but honestly, I think what surprised me most is how intense that love is, and also how hard, at times, it is.”

The proud mama says that despite the challenges and “how little sleep” she gets, “It’s always worth it when you see her face smiling back at you.”

Prinsloo has been working on her modeling comeback as a new face for SK-II‘s latest campaign. She has walked countless runways across the globe for major fashion companies such as Marc Jacobs and Versace, as well as Victoria’s Secret.

And Dusty has been finding successes of her own. Back in March, Levine was working with their baby girl on saying “Dada and Mama,” Prinsloo says.

But since then, Dusty has been “crawling,” “eating everything” and conquering the big milestone: “standing up.”

Speaking of Prinsloo’s career, the runway pro is starting to put aside some of her own modeling clothes for her daughter, including her wedding dress, vintage Gucci and Tom Ford dresses and Victoria’s Secret robes!

“I think I started keeping all the backstage VS robes for her, and thought it’s such a cool thing,” she says. “Like, ‘Look, Dusty, your mom walked in 10 Victoria’s Secret shows! Wow!’ ”

And just how much does Maroon 5 singer Levine, 38, rock at being a new dad?

“I think for both of us, we’re just so obsessed with being a family and having a family — seeing this next step in our life,” Prinsloo says. “He’s such an incredible dad, and so excited to see her grow up. It’s so awesome.”