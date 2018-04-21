Behati Prinsloo Mom-Shamed for 'Pump and Dump' Breastfeeding Photo at Coachella

Behati Prinsloo is the latest well-known figure to draw criticism from mommy shamers on the Internet.

The model, 28, drew fans’ ire when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram pumping breastmilk at Coachella while sitting on her bed in Indio, California, on Friday.

Prinsloo, who shares two daughters with husband Adam Levine, grinned at the camera as she held her breasts in hand while they were covered with the breast pump.

“#pumpanddump,” she captioned the image. On her Instagram Story, the model shared the same image with the caption, “More like cowchella lol Jamiroquai was soooo worth the pump and dump,” referencing the British funk and jazz band performing.

The mother of two was faced with backlash in her comment section, however, as people criticized her for wasting breast milk, writing, “No need to dump! Don’t waste that liquid gold! Very little alcohol gets into breastmilk. Nurse away mama!”

Others wrote, “Why don’t you just breastfeed your baby?” while another wrote, “Why dump?! Most medications are safe, and as long as you’re not sloppy drunk, your milk is good!!!”

Model Brooklyn Decker, Carolina Gonzalez, a New York-based makeup artist, and Yael Cohen Braun, who’s married to music manager Scooter Braun, commiserated with the mother of two.

“Same. Right now. Same,” Decker, 31, wrote. “I remember those days,” Gonzalez added, including a baby bottle emoji.

Cohen Braun wrote, “Get it mama!”

Prinsloo and Levine, 39, welcomed their second daughter Gio Grace in February. They’re also parents to 19-month-old daughter Dusty Rose, whom they welcomed in September 2016.

Two weeks after the birth of Gio, the Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her post-baby body in a black and white one-piece for a selfie video on her Instagram Story in March.

Prinsloo isn’t the only mom to be mommy-shamed recently. In December, Julia Stiles called out mommy-shamers on Instagram after they accused her of improperly placing her then-5-week-old child in a baby carrier in a photo she had shared.

“It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly,” she wrote on Instagram. “Wow, I didn’t expect that.”

“What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That’s the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from Little Shop of Horrors,” she added.

In November, Fergie also opened up about mommy-shaming when discussing how difficult it was to return to work after giving birth to son Axl Jack, 4.

“The men can have all the careers in the world and still have children, but if you’re a mom and you have a career, it’s the mommy shaming,” Fergie said on ITV’s Lorraine. “‘You can’t do that anymore, you’re a mom!'”

She added, “What am I supposed to do? I love singing and dancing. It’s who I am as a human.”