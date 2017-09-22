They Grow Up So Fast! Behati Prinsloo Shares Adorable Photo Celebrating Her Daughter Dusty Rose Turning 1

Happy birthday, Dusty Rose!

Behati Prinsloo celebrated her daughter turning 1 on Wednesday by sharing an adorable photo of her budding fashionista on Instagram stories.

The Victoria’s Secret model posted a picture of her daughter wearing a very whimsical outfit. In the snap, Dusty is wearing a denim vest covered with cute daisy, rainbow and sneaker patches, over a rainbow tutu and a pink footed onesie.

“Birthday girl,” Prinsloo, 28, wrote over the pic.

Prinsloo and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine tied the knot in 2014 in San José del Cabo, Mexico, after getting engaged a year before. They welcomed their baby girl into the world on Sept. 21, 2016.

The couple announced their second pregnancy earlier this month on Sept. 13, when Prinsloo posted a picture of herself in a bikini with a growing baby bump. “ROUND 2 … ” she captioned the photo.

Just last month, Prinsloo opened up to PEOPLE about the most surprising aspect of becoming a mom, saying, “I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought.”

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” she explained at the time. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”

Though the first-time parents get “little sleep,” Prinsloo added, “It’s always worth it when you see her face smiling back at you.”