Hot Mama! Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Her Baby Bump — and Long Legs — on the Red Carpet

Behati Prinsloo‘s favorite red carpet accessory? Her baby bump, of course.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model hit up the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday evening, wearing an outfit highlighting her growing belly.

Prinsloo — whose second child on the way with Adam Levine will join their 13-month-old daughter Dusty Rose — donned a green mini-dress featuring an intricate pattern and pearl details on the three-quarter length sleeves. She finished off the look with a black clutch and heels, and had her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

Kim Kardashian West, Jared Leto and Kerry Washington were also among the celebrities at the seventh annual event to honor artist Mark Bradford and director George Lucas.

Prinsloo shared her pregnancy news in September, posting a selfie in a bikini to social media. She was sporting a noticeable baby bump, and captioned the photo, “ROUND 2 …”

The expectant mother recently shared some of her current pregnancy cravings on her Instagram Stories, revealing she hungered for apples with Tajín seasoning and French fries dipped into a milkshake.

“OMG I have the best husband,” she wrote on one of the photos, presumably thanking Levine for picking up the delivery order for her.

Dusty — who just celebrated her first birthday — has stolen her parents’ hearts in the year since she arrived.

“I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought,” Prinsloo told PEOPLE in August of what surprised her most about becoming a mom.

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” she added. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”