Adam Levine Helps Indulge Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo's Cravings As She Shows Off Her Bump

Not many are immune to the infamous pregnancy craving — not even Behati Prinsloo.

The expectant 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model got candid on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, sharing two photos of her snacks of choice — and her bare baby bump.

One unique food combination for the second-time mom-to-be? Apples with Tajín seasoning. Another, favored by the pregnant and non-pregnant alike? French fries dipped into a milkshake.

“OMG I have the best husband,” Prinsloo praised her love Adam Levine in the text written over the photo, showing off her spoils from Fatburger.

The following morning, Prinsloo — whose second child on the way with Levine, 38, will join their 13-month-old daughter Dusty Rose — posted a mirror selfie, showing off her growing baby bump in gray sweatpants and a matching sports bra.

Prinsloo shared her pregnancy news in September, posting a selfie of herself in a bikini. She was sporting a noticeable baby bump, and captioned the photo, “ROUND 2 …”

Dusty — who just celebrated her first birthday — has stolen her parents’ hearts in the year since she arrived.

“I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought,” Prinsloo told PEOPLE in August of what surprised her most about becoming a mom.

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” she added. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”