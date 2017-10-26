‘Out of the Maternity Jeans!’ Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Sexy Leopard-Print Mini Dress

Behati Prinsloo is giving her maternity wardrobe a rest.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared a glam selfie of her growing baby bump in a curve-hugging leopard mini dress and black heels.

“Got myself out of my maternity jeans just to celebrate the very talented @hungvanngo. LOVE YOU, you deserve it all,” she captioned the moment. “Thanks @instylemagazine for a beautiful dinner.”

Hung Vanngo — a celebrity makeup artist with an impressive list of clients that includes pop stars like Katy Perry and Selena Gomez and actresses like Julianne Moore and Amy Adams — was being celebrated for winning makeup artist of the year at the InStyle Awards.

On Sunday, the expectant mother shared some of her current pregnancy cravings on her Instagram Stories, which included apples with Tajín seasoning and French fries dipped into a milkshake.

“OMG I have the best husband,” she wrote on one of the photos, presumably thanking Adam Levine for picking up the delivery order for her.

The following morning, Prinsloo — whose second child on the way with Levine, 38, will join their 13-month-old daughter Dusty Rose — posted a mirror selfie, showing off her growing baby bump in gray sweatpants and a matching sports bra.

Dusty — who just celebrated her first birthday — has stolen her parents’ hearts in the year since she arrived.

“I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought,” Prinsloo told PEOPLE in August of what surprised her most about becoming a mom.

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” she added. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”