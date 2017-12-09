Baby bump block!

When Behati Prinsloo — who’s currently expecting her second child with husband Adam Levine — tried to take a photo of her bathing suit while she was lounging outside on Saturday, she found her growing belly got in the way — literally.

“Tried to show off my bikini…it’s yellow it’s cute ☀️ #decemberincalifornia” the 28-year-old wrote alongside the picture in which her bump completely obscured her suit.

Prinsloo announced her pregnancy via Instagram in September, writing “ROUND 2…..”

“Adam and Behati are so happy to be adding another baby to their family,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re amazing parents and their loved ones are thrilled for them.”

Prinsloo and the Maroon 5 frontman, 38, are already parents to 14-month-old daughter Dusty Rose.

Earlier this month, Levine revealed the baby’s sex during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“It’s a girl, we’re having another girl,” he said, later adding that he and Prinsloo want a lot of children.

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Levine said. “[Prinsloo] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

Earlier this year, Prinsloo opened up to PEOPLE about the most surprising aspect of becoming a mom, saying, “I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought.”

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” she added at the time. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”

The two tied the knot in 2014 in San José del Cabo, Mexico, after getting engaged a year before.