We All Scream! The Entire Beckham Clan Has a Sweet Time at the Museum of Ice Cream

(Sugar and) spice up their life!

The Beckhams are taking over Instagram after visiting the Museum of Ice Cream, sharing snaps from their family outing that included a dip in the sprinkle pool and exploring a room full of gigantic Popsicles.

In one image, David Beckham is posing with his oldest son, 18-year-old Brooklyn Joseph, in front of a neon sign for the popular Los Angeles spot.

“Still not too old for a little ice cream with Dad,” the retired soccer star, 42, captioned the photo.

Victoria Beckham, donning an all-black fitness ensemble with pink sneakers, also got in on the fun, snapping a selfie that 14-year-old son Romeo James shared on his Instagram account.

“Fun time @museumoficecream with @victoriabeckham,” he wrote next to the photo of himself and his superstar mom, 43.

All the kids — including 6-year-old Harper Seven and Cruz David, 12 — posed together for a shot in an Instagram-friendly room filled with “melting” Popsicle statues. In the snap, Harper grins widely as she holds onto a pink treat while her brothers stop for the photo op.

Romeo also shared photos of himself “floating” in a pool of sprinkles and making his way through a maze of bananas tied to strings.

At another point, Romeo and brother Brooklyn hung out on some swings in a banana-themed room, which David shared to his Instagram story.

The atypical museum has previously attracted other celebrities and their families looking to up their Instagram game. Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow and the Kardashians have all documented their trips to the sugary wonderland.