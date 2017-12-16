Victoria Beckham Gets Excited as All of Her Kids Reunite at Home Ahead of Christmas

Victoria Beckham‘s nest is full again.

The 43-year-old former Spice Girls singer and mother of four gushed about having kids Brooklyn Beckham, 18, Romeo Beckham, 15, Cruz Beckham, 12, and Harper Beckham, 6, all together under one roof again on Saturday, in the caption to a sweet family photo on Instagram.

“I’m so happy!!! All my babies together!!,” she wrote.

Of course, Brooklyn’s been the one away as he started college this year in New York City. The teen was front and center in Victoria’s post on Saturday, wearing skinny black pants, a white short-sleeve T-shirt and a green beanie cap and a gold chain necklace. He wrapped his arms around his siblings, who were smiling – appearing happy to have their big brother back.

“@brooklynbeckham is home!! Xx,” Victoria added. “Love u @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper kisses x.”

Victoria is a huge fan of the holidays, even “dressing” as a turkey for Thanksgiving in a hilarious PhotoShopped gown.

This year is an especially exciting time for her as she celebrated 18 years of marriage to her soccer star husband, David Beckham, in July. The power couple marked the special occasion with a handful of throwback photos from their 1999 wedding.

This has been a big year for Victoria professionally as well. The fashion designer received an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) from friend Prince William for her contributions in fashion and her charity work in April — cracking a smile just for the prince!

She also started a makeup collection with Estée Lauder, and debuted a new collection for Target, as well as continuing her charitable contributions as a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador.