The Celeb Guide to … Taking a Stunning Maternity Photo

From Beyoncé to Ciara, see the prettiest celeb maternity pics

By @gracegavilanes

Courtesy Essence

BRING ATTENTION TO YOUR BABY BUMP

Naturi Naughton opted for butterfly hair accessories, a bright orange backdrop and matching body paint. "I think the photo shoot captured that love and the love inside of me," the Power star told Essence.

Dani Brubaker for HarpersBazaar.com

SLIP INTO YOUR TRUSTY DENIM

A denim-clad Ciara debuted her bare baby bump for a series of sultry shots on HarpersBazaar.com — and subsequently upped the pregnancy photo shoot game.

Courtesy L'Oréal

KEEP IT CLASSIC

Cheryl, who welcomed her first child, son Bear, in March 2017 with former One Direction member Liam Payne, chose to show off her pregnancy curves for the first time officially in a photo shoot for L'Oréal and The Prince's Trust. 

Beyonce Instagram

MAKE A REALLY BIG DEAL OUT OF IT

Queen Bey went all out for her maternity shoot — announcing she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins — donning pretty lingerie and a veil in front of a floral backdrop, and breaking Selena Gomez's Instagram record in the process. 

Pink/Instagram

INCLUDE YOUR LITTLE ONE

Dressed in a flowing dress while cradling her baby bump, Pink posed for an ethereal photo shoot with her pint-sized style twin, daughter Willow. 

Source: Alanis Morissette/Instagram

TAKE A QUICK DIP

If you prefer going for a swim over sunbathing, consider Alanis Morissette's photo shoot idea. The Canadian singer, who was expecting daughter Onyx at the time of this pic, posed underwater and looked as serene as ever.

"You have to be extra gentle around ladies because they are the most helpful people in the world 'cause they make persons," read the singer's caption — an adorable quote the then-expectant mom-of-two attributed to her son Ever Imre.

Brian Bowen Smith

GET SULTRY

"To me, nudity is not something to be ashamed of. I'm not embarrassed of my body. I'm at my best when I'm pregnant," Kourtney Kardashian, who posed in a series of pics for DuJour, told the magazine in 2014.

Source: Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram
DON'T UNDERESTIMATE MIRROR PICS

A bikini-clad Behati Prinsloo will never be above a mirror selfie, especially when pregnant with daughter Dusty Rose — and we love her all the more for it.

Source Instagram

ENLIST AN EXPECTANT GIRLFRIEND

Back when Bar Refaeli was pregnant with daughter Liv, the supermodel recruited a friend with a growing baby bump for a belly-baring pool shoot.

Source: Candice Swanepoel/Instagram
SCOUT THE PERFECT LOCATION

Candice Swanepoel — now mom to son Anacã — gave fans a peek at her bump during a (super casual) nature walk.

