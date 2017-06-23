Babies
The Celeb Guide to … Taking a Stunning Maternity Photo
From Beyoncé to Ciara, see the prettiest celeb maternity pics
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
BRING ATTENTION TO YOUR BABY BUMP
Naturi Naughton opted for butterfly hair accessories, a bright orange backdrop and matching body paint. "I think the photo shoot captured that love and the love inside of me," the Power star told Essence.
SLIP INTO YOUR TRUSTY DENIM
A denim-clad Ciara debuted her bare baby bump for a series of sultry shots on HarpersBazaar.com — and subsequently upped the pregnancy photo shoot game.
KEEP IT CLASSIC
Cheryl, who welcomed her first child, son Bear, in March 2017 with former One Direction member Liam Payne, chose to show off her pregnancy curves for the first time officially in a photo shoot for L'Oréal and The Prince's Trust.
MAKE A REALLY BIG DEAL OUT OF IT
Queen Bey went all out for her maternity shoot — announcing she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins — donning pretty lingerie and a veil in front of a floral backdrop, and breaking Selena Gomez's Instagram record in the process.
INCLUDE YOUR LITTLE ONE
Dressed in a flowing dress while cradling her baby bump, Pink posed for an ethereal photo shoot with her pint-sized style twin, daughter Willow.
TAKE A QUICK DIP
If you prefer going for a swim over sunbathing, consider Alanis Morissette's photo shoot idea. The Canadian singer, who was expecting daughter Onyx at the time of this pic, posed underwater and looked as serene as ever.
"You have to be extra gentle around ladies because they are the most helpful people in the world 'cause they make persons," read the singer's caption — an adorable quote the then-expectant mom-of-two attributed to her son Ever Imre.
GET SULTRY
"To me, nudity is not something to be ashamed of. I'm not embarrassed of my body. I'm at my best when I'm pregnant," Kourtney Kardashian, who posed in a series of pics for DuJour, told the magazine in 2014.
DON'T UNDERESTIMATE MIRROR PICS
A bikini-clad Behati Prinsloo will never be above a mirror selfie, especially when pregnant with daughter Dusty Rose — and we love her all the more for it.
ENLIST AN EXPECTANT GIRLFRIEND
Back when Bar Refaeli was pregnant with daughter Liv, the supermodel recruited a friend with a growing baby bump for a belly-baring pool shoot.
SCOUT THE PERFECT LOCATION
Candice Swanepoel — now mom to son Anacã — gave fans a peek at her bump during a (super casual) nature walk.
