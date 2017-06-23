The Celeb Guide to … Taking a Stunning Maternity Photo

TAKE A QUICK DIP

If you prefer going for a swim over sunbathing, consider Alanis Morissette's photo shoot idea. The Canadian singer, who was expecting daughter Onyx at the time of this pic, posed underwater and looked as serene as ever.

"You have to be extra gentle around ladies because they are the most helpful people in the world 'cause they make persons," read the singer's caption — an adorable quote the then-expectant mom-of-two attributed to her son Ever Imre.