Barry’s Bootcamp CEO Joey Gonzalez and Husband Jonathan Rollo Welcome Son Jake Stone

Joey Gonzalez and Jonathan Rollo are parents again!

The Barry’s Bootcamp CEO and husband Rollo, a chef, welcomed their second child on Saturday, April 8, at 5:29 a.m., the couple announced on Instagram Sunday.

Born at Women & Babies Hospital in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, son Jake Stone Gonzollo measured 20.5 inches long and weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz.

“Grateful for so much today: his life and health, the support and love of our friends and family, @mcmilly13‘s fearlessness, and as always, for our right to be married and build the family of our dreams,” Gonzalez captioned a family snap by Samantha Jean Photography.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

So in love with Jake Stone Gonzollo . . . FIG meet her baby brother today. A post shared by Jonathan Rollo (@chefjonrollo) on Apr 9, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

“Nothing prepares us for the intensity of childbirth, but it does highlight the miracle that life is,” reads the caption on the same photo posted to Rollo’s account, which Samantha Jean Photography also shared while noting that Jake was born “breeched at the very last moment!”

“Jake started this life with a scary and dramatic entrance and we give our heartfelt appreciation to the incredible team at Lancaster Women’s Hospital,” Rollo continued.

He added of his husband and their surrogate Dayna, “All is well now and @bootcampjoey and I are so lucky for the gift @mcmilly13 has given us!!! Happy birthday little man!”

FROM COINAGE: 4 Ways to Work Out Without Killing Your Wallet

The proud new dads of two — they also share daughter Francesca Isabella, 16 months — posed for another snap of the couple and their new son, with Rollo snuggling a sound-asleep Jake in a hospital bed.

Second and third photos on the post show the family of four posing all together, with Francesca peering curiously at her new little sibling.

“So in love with Jake Stone Gonzollo,” Rollo captioned the moment, adding of their daughter, “FIG [met] her baby brother today.”