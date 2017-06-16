Did Barack Obama Just Reveal the Sex of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Twins?

Former President Barack Obama may have just spilled the beans!

Beyoncé fans everywhere have been desperate for any information about Queen Bey’s new little ones. And the Beyhive may have just gotten a very important clue from the former leader of the free world.

In a video speech praising 47-year-old Jay Z, who recently became the first-ever hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Obama hinted at the sex of Jay and Bey’s twins.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up,” the 55-year-old said in the video.

The Carters are known for their subtle hints, and Obama’s phrase may be the clue we’ve all been waiting for. It is unclear whether the new twins will actually be girls, but we’re sure members of the Beyhive would welcome a Destiny’s Child: The Next Generation with open arms.

Obama spoke highly of his friend and “first ballot Hall of Famer” in the speech. “I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today,” he said.

He also praised Beyoncé and his own wife, Michelle Obama, saying: “Let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are.”

From the moment the 35-year-old singer announced her pregnancy in February, the Beyhive (and pretty much everyone else) has speculated about everything from the babies’ sex to what she’ll name the little ones.

Rumors have swirled that the superstar would have a pair of boys — all thanks to a pair of earrings — while others saw Bey’s stunning pregnancy announcement photo as proof that she’d welcome a boy and girl.

We’ll just have to wait and see!