Model mama of two!

Bar Refaeli and her husband, billionaire businessman Adi Ezra, welcomed another daughter on Friday evening in Israel, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Our hearts are full of love right now, as I am excited to announce I am a mom of two,” the model said in a statement.

“We welcomed Liv’s little sister, Elle, into the world on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8:50 p.m, weighing 3 kilos. We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives.”

This is the second child for the couple, who wed in September 2015 in Haifa, Israel. The pair also share 14-month-old daughter Liv.

The Israeli model announced she was expecting again back in March, when she posted a mirror selfie of her black shirt rolled up to expose a small baby bump with the caption, “Something’s cooking…”

On Oct. 17, Refaeli shared a handful of snaps to her Instagram Story, showing off an assortment of pink desserts and decorations — including balloons and a banner saying, “It’s a Girl!” — at a surprise baby shower thrown by a friend.

Today is national hunger day, Together we can #WatchHungerStop This selfie will send 50 meals to children in need through the World Food Program thanks to @michaelkors A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

I got the point of being pregnant! You can come out ! A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Oct 14, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

The 32-year-old model was not shy throughout her pregnancy about posting photos from beaches and pools that featured her burgeoning baby bump.

In one tongue-and-cheek post, Refaeli shared a sunbathing Instagram selfie from a trip to Ibizia, Spain, with the caption, “Baby wanted some vitamin D☀️.”

Imagine there's no heaven It's easy if you try No hell below us Above us only sky Imagine all the people living for today A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

🌱 A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Refaeli made headlines when she was pregnant with Liv back in April 2016, using a Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot to show off that she was expecting her first child.

Her sense of humor in pregnancy posts has become commonplace. Over the summer, Refaeli posted a photo of herself floating in a pool and tacked on the caption, “A potato floating in the water 🥔.”