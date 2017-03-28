Bar Refaeli Expecting Second Child

Bar Refaeli is ready for round two — she’s pregnant again!

After welcoming her first child, daughter Liv, with husband Adi Ezra in August, the 31-year-old model announced Tuesday on Instagram that she is expecting another baby.

“Something’s cooking …” she captioned a mirror selfie in which her black shirt is rolled up to expose her tiny baby bump.

This will be the second child for Refaeli and the 41-year-old businessman, who were married in Haifa, Israel, in September 2015.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Something's cooking … A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Life is not about how many breaths you take, is the moments that take your breath away A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 22, 2016 at 6:08am PDT

You can come out now .. I'm ready. And heavy. A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jul 31, 2016 at 10:32am PDT

FROM COINAGE: Being On The Cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition Can Launch Your Career

Leading up to the arrival of her daughter, Refaeli documented the growth of her baby belly on Instagram, sharing several pictures in which she showed off her bump in glamorous photo shoots and during fun days at the beach.

The model previously opened up to Hello! Fashion Monthly about being excited to settle down and start a family.

“I think this will be a decade of family … I come from a family of four children,” she told the magazine. “A lot of [moms] could read this and think, ‘Yeah, try having one first.’ Hopefully, I’ll have a big family, but I’ll take it one by one.”