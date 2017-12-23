Bam Margera is in for a wild ride: He’s a dad!

The former Jackass and Viva La Bam star and his wife Nicole have welcomed their first child, son Phoenix Wolf Margera, he announced Saturday on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the new mom snuggled up with her newborn in the hospital, Margera simply captioned the sweet shot with their baby boy’s name.

Margera also shared a second photo of his famous father Phil visiting his new grandson.

The couple — who wed in 2013 in Reykjavik, Iceland — had already decided on their little one’s name long before he arrived.

“I said it and everybody liked it, so we stuck with that,” Margera explained to PEOPLE in September, adding that the moniker had “just kind of followed” them around.

According to the new dad, the couple also first met at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, California, where his brother Jess Margera‘s band CKY was performing at the time.

Since announcing the pregnancy on Instagram, the dad-to-be spent the months leading up to the birth sharing photos of his wife’s growing belly. But Margera was admittedly anxious about the pending arrival.

“I was really nervous at the beginning, but now I’m getting used to it,” he previously told PEOPLE. “I’ve had a lot of help from my mom and dad. My brother has five kids already.”