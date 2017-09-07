Bam Margera Reveals What He'll Name His Son - and Why He Has 'Mixed Feelings' About Teaching Him Jackass Stunts

Viva la baby!

Bam Margera‘s son isn’t set to arrive for three more months, but the former Jackass and Viva La Bam star has already settled on a cool name for his little boy.

“We named the kid already, Phoenix Wolf,” the dad-to-be tells PEOPLE exclusively while discussing his appearance on this week’s Epicly Later’d Viceland episode.

Margera says that “the name Phoenix just kind of followed” he and wife Nicole Boyd Margera “around.” He adds, “I said it and everybody liked it, so we stuck with that.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Phatty bird. A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

RELATED: Bam Margera Opens Up About Beating His Drinking Problem, Learning to Skate Again

In fact, the moniker has a deeper meaning for the couple: Margera first met his wife at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, California, where his brother Jess Margera‘s band CKY was performing at the time. Also? The group’s 2017 album was titled The Phoenix.

The 37-year-old and Boyd Margera were wed in 2013 in Reykjavik, Iceland, and the child will be their first together. The expectant mama is due this winter.

Pregnant! A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Margera is already excited to pass along some of his own passions to his son. “It’ll be fun teaching him how to skate,” he says. “I have mixed feelings about teaching him my stupid Jackass stunts.”

The parents-to-be hope to spend some time at their home in Barcelona, Spain, after Phoenix arrives, but until then, Margera is focused on shaking his daddy nerves.

“I was really nervous at the beginning, but now I’m getting used to it,” admits the star. “I’ve had a lot of help from my mom and dad. My brother has five kids already.”