Crawling and Trips to the Pumpkin Patch! Backstreet Boys Talk Fatherhood Milestones: We’re All ‘Super Blessed’

The Backstreet Boys are all grown up and raising boys — and girls! — of their own.

At the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, PEOPLE caught up with the boy-banders to chat about their families.

For one, A.J. McLean — who welcomed his second daughter, Lyric Dean, with wife Rochelle in March — has gone from being on the road with four other guys to being surrounded by women.

“I am outnumbered completely except for my dog!” joked McLean, 39, explaining that his wife shared a video just before he headed to the event that showed little Lyric was on the move.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean Welcomes Daughter Lyric Dean



“She’s crawling — she’s finally crawling today,” McLean adds. “So I’m super blessed — we all are — to be fathers, husbands, happily. I have two of the greatest girls a guy could ask for. They are Daddy’s girls, and I love it.”

Nick Carter‘s first child, son Odin Reign, is also hitting some pretty substantial milestones — and enjoying seasonally appropriate activities during his very first fall!

“He’s 18 months old now,” the proud dad tells PEOPLE. “I’ve been putting things on Instagram. I took him to the pumpkin patch the other day.”

Odin loves animals. #odinsparents #halloween #babies A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Slide time #babies A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter) on Oct 13, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Pumpkin time!!! A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter) on Oct 13, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Introduces Baby Joshua



RELATED: Giraffes, Hot-Air Balloons and Globes: Inside the Adventurous Nursery of Nick Carter’s Son, Odin Reign

The videos showed Odin checking out miniature pumpkins, petting animals and taking a ride down the slide with mom Lauren Kitt Carter.

“It’s just now getting to that point … it’s getting much more fun,” Carter, 37, explains of his growing son. “He’s talking a little bit now.”