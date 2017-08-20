It'll Be a Girl for Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass

Bachelor Nation stars Carly Waddell and husband Evan Bass are going to have a girl.

Earlier this month, the couple announced exclusively to PEOPLE that they are expecting a child together.

“We are so happy to be expanding our family as we welcome Baby Bass in 2018,” the couple said at the time.

The duo, who met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot during an intimate ceremony officiated by the show’s host Chris Harrison in Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in June.

“We had a dream wedding on Saturday. It was truly the perfect day with friends and family in Mexico,” the newlyweds said in an exclusive joint statement to PEOPLE at the time.

“There was no better way to celebrate the start of our forever journey together,” the added. “The setting, in a garden overlooking the ocean, created a stunning visual that I don’t think anyone will forget. Evan’s children delivered heartfelt and hysterical speeches that had everyone laughing and crying simultaneously. The love from Bachelor Nation has been overwhelming and we are so grateful to all who helped make this day amazing.”

The couple was joined by numerous fellow Bachelor Nation alums, including Jade Roper, who was a bridesmaid, and Wells Adams, who served as a groomsman. Tanner Tolbert, Whitney Bischoff and her fiancé Ricky Angel, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, sisters Emily and Haley Ferguson, Ashley Iaconetti, and Jared Haibon were also in attendance.

From the start, the unlikely duo was immediately drawn to each other. By the end of their journey on the ABC reality show, Bass found himself popping the question to the woman of his dreams.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Waddell, 31, previously told PEOPLE. “It’s been a long journey for me in Bachelor Nation, but I would do it a thousand times again. Because the next part is going to be bliss.”

The couple currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with Bass’ three sons from a previous relationship: Nathan, Liam and Ensley.