Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell Shows Off Her Baby Bump

There’s definitely something in the water in Paradise.

Jade and Tanner Tolbert welcomed daughter Emerson Avery in August, and now, Bachelor in Paradise season 3’s newlyweds Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are expecting their own baby girl — and the mom-to-be is starting to show!

Waddell, 31, displayed her growing bump Sunday on Instagram, quipping, “Well, I’m either having a baby or just ate chipotle (either way seems I’m winning at life).”

In June, Waddell and Bass tied the knot where they found love last summer: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

That’s also where they discovered they’re expecting.

“It was a great surprise, it’s a great little miracle,” Waddell told Entertainment Tonight. “I was a little late … We took a pregnancy test in Mexico, and we saw the thing [in Spanish] and were like, ‘What does that even say?’ So we Googled it.”

Their baby on the way will be Waddell’s first child and Bass’ fourth.