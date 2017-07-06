Bachelor in Paradise's Jade and Tanner Tolbert Head to Hawaii for Tropical 'Babymoon' Ahead of Daughter's Arrival

Jade (Roper) Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert are celebrating the upcoming arrival of their little one with a trip to paradise!

On Wednesday, Jade took to Instagram to share that she and her hubby will be heading to the tropical island of Maui on Thursday.

“The hubs already posted this today, but it’s a pretty darn cute pic, so I’m reposting anyway,” Jade posted on Instagram. “This wasn’t during our babymoon like some were asking… we actually leave tomorrow for Maui for our “babymoon” vacation! I’m so excited, I’ve never been to Hawaii! Any recommendations of things to do or places to see that are preggo mama friendly? #matchingoutfits #babymoon.”

The Bachelor in Paradise duo, who tied the knot in a televised ceremony that aired on Valentine’s Day last year, revealed that they had been talking about starting a family from the get go.

“Two days after my missed period, I took the test,” Jade previously told PEOPLE. “I just knew it. Tanner wanted to be there. He was like, ‘Don’t take it without me.’ One morning we woke up and I took the test and we watched it on the counter and it turned from not pregnant to pregnant. I knew it, but it was like, ‘Holy cow, it’s happening.’ ”

The couple announced their pregnancy in March with a series of adorable photos.

“We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping,” Jade revealed via Twitter. “We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!”

In May, the couple announced exclusively with PEOPLE that they will be expecting a baby girl in September.

“I’m hoping for a boy,” Tanner, 30, said before finding out the sex. “Not that I don’t want a girl, I actually want one of each. It’s just, I’m going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I’d like to get it out of the way sooner.”

“He thinks I’m going to have four children if the first three are girls, but I think he’s wrong on that,” added Jade.