Carrying in Style! See the Creative, Colorful New Collection from Baby Tula and Oh Joy!

Calling all fans of Baby Tula who love to encourage their little ones’ creativity!

The well-loved baby-carrier pro has teamed up with lifestyle brand Oh Joy! to release its first-ever collaborative collection, featuring two new bold, imagination-stimulating prints.

First up is “Paint Palette” — a colorful, abstract rendering inspired by everything baby will bring to fruition as they discover their own creativity. Next is “Party Pieces,” which is inspired by the idea of making every day feel like a celebration.

Baby Tula and Oh Joy! collection Courtesy Tula

The two new designs will be available on Baby Tula’s most popular products, including the Free-to-Grow Baby Carrier ($159), Coast Free-to-Grow Baby Carrier ($159) and Toddler Carrier ($169).

Both prints are even available for your young one who wants to be just like mommy and daddy, retailing at $39 for the doll carrier.

Baby Tula and Oh Joy! collection Courtesy Tula

Oh Joy! x Baby Tula is available now on babytula.com.