Schooling in Style! Tula Is Launching Their First-Ever Line of Backpacks for Kids – See the 5 Cute Designs

September may already be in full swing, but it’s not too late to grab some back-to-school swag.

One of the newest players? Tula’s first-ever collection of backpacks for kids, featuring five playful designs in a variety of colors, patterns and fun names: Play, Rainbow Showers, Blossom, Stamps and Stickers.

“Each bag is produced with high quality, water resistant fabric, and includes two exterior pockets, a sliding chest buckle, and padded shoulder straps to ensure comfort for children ranging from toddlerhood and up,” the company said in a press release.

“Measuring at 12 inches wide, 9 inches high and 4 inches deep, the kid-friendly size perfectly fits snacks, toys, and more,” Tula added in the statement, noting that the bags include the brand’s “signature ‘Tuliki’ lining and interior pocket.”

“We wanted to be able to offer new and exciting products for the families who have been with Tula since we started, and have grown out of their babywearing years, including my own,” Tula Founder and President Ula Tuszewicka said in a statement.

If the Play print looks familiar, it may be because Katherine Heigl favors it for her 8-month-old son Joshua Bishop, whom she’s been seen toting in the Baby Tula Free-to-Grow carrier featuring the same pattern. Heigl’s carrier of choice sells for $159 at Target.

Tula Kids Backpacks retail for $79 each, and will be available for purchase online beginning Sept. 22.