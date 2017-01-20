Walk Like the Stars! Check Out the Baby Strollers Favored By Celebrity Parents

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Choosing the best stroller might initially seem like an easy, fun project, but you might quickly find the task a daunting one as spec sheet after spec sheet leaves you feeling cross-eyed and confused.

Now would be a great time to turn to your favorite celebrity parents for a little stroller inspiration.

Whether you’re looking to tackle urban streets with ease, zip through crowded airports, or just take your little one on a leisurely country stroll in a precious Millson Prince vintage pram like the one Kate Middleton favors (above), there’s bound to be a perfect stroller fit for your lifestyle.

BABY JOGGER CITY MINI

Celebrity fans: Mila Kunis, Halle Berry, Jessica Alba, Selma Blair

SHOP IT: Target.com (Starting at $250)

UPPABABY VISTA

Celebrity fans: Emily Blunt, Mila Kunis, Zooey Deschanel, Drew Barrymore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Christian Bale

SHOP IT: Amazon.com (Starting from $840)

4MOMS ORIGAMI

Celebrity fans: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, Denise Richards

SHOP IT: Amazon.com ($849)

BOB REVOLUTION SE SINGLE

Celebrity fans: Megan Fox, Jessica Simpson

SHOP IT: Amazon.com ($350)

QUINNY MOODD

Celebrity fans: Alessandra Ambrosio, Ali Landry

SHOP IT: Amazon.com (Starting at $450)

NUNA IVVI

Celebrity fans: Gwen Stefani, Molly Sims

SHOP IT: Nordstrom.com ($800)

