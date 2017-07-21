Tamera Mowry-Housley Is 'Absolutely' More Relaxed as a Second-Time Mom: 'Germs Can Be a Good Thing'
Pamper Me! 12 Skincare Saviors for Moms & Babies
Turn your family’s bathroom into an at-home spa with luxurious lotions, balms and bubble baths you – and your kids! – will love
SMOOTH FOR THE SUMMER
The "extra gentle" products that come included in Tubby Todd's special tropics bundle are perfect for summer. This limited-edition set transports you (and your little one) to a beachside paradise - even if the swaying palm trees are just a daydream from your home bathtub!
Shop It! Tubby Tropics Summer Bundle ($39), tubbytodd.com
TROPICAL TUSH
Promise Organic's line of summer-friendly coconut-butter baby items — lotion, diaper-rash cream and more — are made from naturally sourced ingredients. Bonus? These guys won't break the bank. Score!
Shop It! Promise Organic Baby Coconut Butter products ($8 to $10), cvs.com
NATURE S(C)ENT
Chantecaille Bébé's cute animal prints are just one pro to their line of face cream, hair & body wash and body lotion. These cruelty-free, vegan products are made in Switzerland and devoid of parabens, gluten, synthetic fragrances and dyes, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil and palm oil.
Shop It! Chantecaille Bébé skincare products ($48 to $55), nordstrom.com
USE YOUR NOODLE
Keeping baby's skin oh-so-soft just got a whole lot easier. Already loved by celebs, Noodle & Boo boasts a huge collection of hypoallergenic and luscious essentials for both mom and baby.
Shop It! Noodle & Boo All of My Heart Soap ($15), amazon.com
FOAM SWEET FOAM
From her first bubbly bath to his disastrous diaper rash, your babe will stay smelling sweet and feeling good with Mustela’s new sensitive skin line.
Buy It Now! Mustela Soothing Cleansing Gel, $12, amazon.com
ANIMAL INSTINCT
Whether your kids are working up a bubbly blast to ward off germs or hydrating their skin, they're sure to love the friendly faces of My True Nature's cool characters, including Dewey the dragon, Daisy the skunk, Clio the teddy bear and Ollie the octopus.
Made from 100-percent natural ingredients, everything is packed in adorable bottles crafted from recycled materials.
Shop It! My True Nature Squeaky Clean and Beary Soft Set ($39), amazon.com
A LITTLE BUBBLY
It's not easy being a kid! After a long day of play, pamper your precious little one's tub time with Dolphin Organics' Simply Citrus Bubble Bath. Tear-free and vegan-friendly, the tropical blend will leave him soothed and smooth.
Shop It! Dolphin Organics Simply Citrus Bubble Bath ($13), amazon.com
NATURAL WONDERS
From the sweet-smelling shampoo and conditioner to the baby bar-soap bundles, Cara B Naturally is determined to give diverse families a chance to embrace their natural beauty.
Having pledged to use all-natural ingredients, their products – including the soothing Body Lotion – are free of chemicals and include coconut oil, shea butter, sunflower oil and vitamin E.
Shop It! Cara B Naturally Body Lotion for Baby ($14), amazon.com
DOCTOR'S ORDERS
Whether having fun in the sun or relaxing after a long park play date, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Autumn Reeser and Laila Ali all turn to MD Moms' all-inclusive line of convenient creams, sunscreens and bath essentials for both mom and baby.
Shop It! MD Moms Cleansing Towelettes ($8), amazon.com
SQUEAKY CLEAN
The writing's on the wall – or bottle! Just Hatched's affordable collection of baby goodies — including Happy Baby Body Wash, Soft Baby Body Lotion and Baby Bright Shampoo — are all hypoallergenic, gluten-free and sulfate/paraben/phthalate-free, backed by their "No Yucky Stuff!" label on each container.
Shop It! Just Hatched Baby Body Wash ($10), amazon.com
PRESENT PERFECT
It's the ultimate in skincare kits! Featuring a variety of splurge-worthy specialties (think calming sleep mist and scrumptious body butter) all wrapped up in a beautiful keepsake box, the Loving Touch Gift Set is the perfect present for new parents.
Shop It! Basq Loving Touch Gift Set ($90), amazon.com
BREAST INTENTIONS
It's almost inevitable: Your once-perky pregnancy bust turns into a postpartum plunge. The solution: Lather on a daily dose of Mama Mio's Boob Tube and help your entire chest area stay hydrated and nourished while strengthening your sensitive skin.
Shop It! Mama Mio Boob Tube ($45), amazon.com
