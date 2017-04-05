Baby No. 2 on the Way for Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen – See Their Hilarious Announcement

Then there were two (or four, as it were).

Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen are growing their family, the couple announced on social media Wednesday.

The actress and author is pregnant with the couple’s second child, they revealed with aid from a NoseFrida snot sucker.

“This is how I told my son babies are made #numbertwo,” Mollen, 37, wrote on Instagram.

In the accompanying photo, the American Pie and Orange Is the New Black alum, 38, had the NoseFrida in his nostril, while Mollen sucked on the tube’s other end.

The pair – who starred together on 2016 comedy series I Like You Just the Way I Am – are already parents son Sid, 3.

After welcoming Sid, Biggs told PEOPLE in 2014 that he “changed completely.”

“That change that happens is so tangible. It happens overnight, and it’s the craziest thing,” Biggs shared at the time.

Mollen later told PEOPLE, “The minute I had Sid, all I wanted to do was be with him.”

She added, joking, “Its weird to think about the fact that one day he’s not going to want to live with me.”