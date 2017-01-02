Baby Girl on the Way for Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles

A very different set of “Angel Eyes” are soon going to be peering up at Stephen Barker Liles!

The country musician — known as one half of the duo Love and Theft — and his wife Jenna are expecting their second child, a girl, Liles announced on Instagram.

“So excited to have a new baby !!! @jettbarkerliles is gonna be a great big brother !” Liles captioned a photo collage of himself, his wife and their 3-year-old son Jett Barker in front of a Christmas tree. In one snap, the family is holding balloons — some pink, and one big one that says, “GIRL.”

“@jennaliles a little girl ! Best Christmas gift ever !!” added the proud dad-to-be, 32.

Jenna shared a clip of the family opening a big gift by way of a gender reveal to her followers. In it, Jett and his parents rip open a beautifully wrapped packed, and out floats the balloon emblazoned with the word, “GIRL.”

“So happy to finally announce! We are so excited for our baby girl,” she captioned the sweet Instagram video.

The announcement comes almost two and a half years after the couple wed in Nashville, Tennessee among 200 family members and friends — including then-9-month-old Jett.

“I am so blessed to have [Jenna] in my life and for us to become one,” Liles told PEOPLE shortly after the couple’s engagement. “She is my best friend and I am so grateful for the Lord bringing her into my life.”

Of her first-time pregnancy with Jett, Jenna, 29, told PEOPLE in 2013, “All I could do was laugh.”

“We’re having a child; we’re in love; we’re getting married. What could be wrong with that?” Liles added at the time. “It’s God’s timing, not ours.”