Dove Launches New Baby Line – and Challenges the ‘Perfect Mom Stereotype’

“There Are No Perfect Moms, Only Real Ones” is the message behind the campaign for Baby Dove.

The new line, available now, comes alongside the well-loved brand’s #RealMoms campaign. The campaign encourages parents to do what is right for themselves and their babies. Bucking the “perfect mom” stereotype, it highlights the ideology that there is no one way to be a great parent.

“There’s so many different ways to be a mom,” one woman, Jackie, says in the campaign video, which features real moms talking about their different realities and lifestyles, and how they are striving to parent in their own way regardless of outside opinions.

“I don’t think I could be the mom that I want to be without climbing in my life,” continues Jackie, who, alongside being a parent, is a rock climber. “It keeps me who I am.”

Baby Dove is the first new U.S. category since the 2010 launch of Dove Men+Care, and includes products from hair and body wash, lotion, bar soap, wipes and more, also offering fragrance-free sensitive varieties of some items.

Research conducted by Dove in a 2017 online survey of over 1,000 new moms found that nine out of 10 feel pressure to be perfect.

Other statistics discovered by the Dove research team? Eighty one percent of moms don’t believe they have to give up other interests to be a good parents, 84 percent believe the “perfect mom” is outdated and unrealistic — and a staggering 94 percent of moms think they can provide better care for their children if they make taking care of themselves a priority too.

This isn’t the first time Dove has focused on being real and honest with their customers. In 2015, they launched the #NoLikesNeeded campaign, part of their Self-Esteem project, which encouraged girls to look beyond the approval of social-media users.