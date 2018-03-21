Ayesha Curry's Daughters Adorably Kiss Her Growing Baby Bump: 'Blessing on Blessing on Blessing'

Ayesha Curry is “blessed” to have so much love in her life.

The expectant mother of two, 28, shared a sweet black and white photo of her daughters, Riley, 5½, and Ryan Carson, 2½, kissing her growing baby bump on Instagram Monday.

The two little girls seemed to almost hide their faces in their mother’s bump.

“This is the life. Blessing on blessing on blessing. Already so much love,” Curry wrote in the caption.

Ayesha and her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry, announced they were expecting their third child in early February.

“Heyyyy how did this happen?! Curry party of 5,” Ayesha captioned a photo of herself looking down at her baby belly, wearing a T-shirt that reads “PREGGERS” — the same shirt Beyoncé famously rocked while pregnant with twins.

“Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3,” she added.

The lifestyle guru opened up about her pregnancy journey in her co-founded lifestyle community goInspo, revealing she suffered from Hyperemesis, the same condition Princess Kate suffered from during her previous pregnancies.

“While I’m sure this could change any day now I️ really feel no different than I️ did in my first trimester,” she wrote, sharing that she is four months along. “I️ still have nausea, can’t sleep, pee every five seconds and am just so darn tired.”

“I️ have what docs call Hyperemesis. This basically means the nausea, incessant sickness and exhaustion probably won’t go away,” she continued. “The only silver linings here are that my itty-bitty baby is healthy and Princess Kate has suffered from the same condition during her pregnancies. Not feeling super royal though.”