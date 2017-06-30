Shopping
Oh Baby (Style): Audrina Patridge Shares Chic Ensembles from Daughter Kirra’s Closet – and Where to Buy Them!
“Kirra is very observant now and loves to look at everything, so our shopping trips are pretty fun,” Audrina Patridge tells PEOPLE of her 10-month-old.
By People Staff

LAKE HOUSE VACAY
"I love onesies, and this one I'm obsessed with! It reminds me of the Care Bears," Audrina Patridge tells PEOPLE. "This is the perfect outfit when it's hot."
"Kirra always has a a piece of jewelry on whether it be her earrings, bracelet, ring or necklace," she adds.
SHOP IT! Paush rainbow pinafore ($68), shopminimarket.com; Tucker + Tate sandals ($30), nordstrom.com; violet tie headband ($11), juneandjanuary.com; vintage gold baby bracelet
Look for Less: Weixinbuy Backless Romper ($9), amazon.com
SHOPPING BUDDIES
"Kirra is very observant now and loves to look at everything, so our shopping trips are pretty fun."
SHOP IT! Stars Ruffle Collar Romper ($54), ryleeandcru.com; Denim Jacket ($18), hm.com; Tucker + Tate sandals ($30), nordstrom.com; bubblegum tie-up headband ($11), juneandjanuary.com; vintage gold bracelet
Look for Less: Baby Gap's Starry Flutter One-Piece ($30), gap.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH
"This is the perfect brunch outfit! I love the colors, and the design of this onesie is so adorable. Kirra is a walking machine now, so she has quite the shoe collection. These tan sandals go with everything."
SHOP IT! For Love & Lemons Garden Party Onesie ($59), lillemons.com; tan leather sandals; marigold tie-up headband ($11), juneandjanuary.com; vintage gold bracelet and ring
Look for Less: Old Navy's Floral Bubble Romper ($17), oldnavy.com
PARK PLAY DATE
"I always love a fun pop of color. I would dress her in pants to protect her legs from the slide and swings. plus tennis shoes for running around."
SHOP IT! Carter's 2-Pack Babysoft Pants ($10), carters.com; Stride Rite sneakers ($20 to $50), striderite.com; Miffy polka-dot bunny top; violet tie headband ($11), juneandjanuary.com
Look for Less: Retro Knit Bunny Romper ($29), nordstrom.com
DINNERTIME READY
"I always have her denim jacket with us in case it gets chilly, especially at night. A dress is a no-brainer, and easy when you're in a hurry."
SHOP IT! Denim Jacket ($18), hm.com; Tucker + Tate sandals ($30), nordstrom.com; marigold tie-up headband ($11), juneandjanuary.com; floral dress, crazy8.com; custom bandana bib, onecrazygigi.com; vintage gold bracelet and ring
Look for Less: Old Navy Ruffle Hem Swing Dress ($13.50), oldnavy.com
SURVIVAL KIT
Patridge has teamed up with Thoughtfully to promote the Mom's Survival Kit, which includes must-have items like an eye mask, a whistle, candy — and even "Monster Spray" for those pesky creatures under the bed.
SHOP IT! Mom's Survival Kit ($50), thoughtfully.com
