Audrina Patridge on Weaning 7-Month-Old Daughter Off Breastfeeding: I Can ‘Start Wearing My Cute Tops Again’

Audrina Patridge is all about doing what’s best for her daughter.

Initially, one of those decisions has been to breastfeed Kirra Max, 7 months. But now, Kirra is moving on to other foods — and her mama is elevating her style back onto its usual level.

“Up until now, I haven’t really had time to shop for myself or worry about myself. I am always multitasking, so for me right now, being comfortable is the best,” The Hills alum, 31, tells PEOPLE.

“I am just weaning her off so now I can start wearing more structured shirts — I don’t have to be so worried about breastfeeding all the time,” she adds. “Now I can start wearing my cute tops again and I am fitting back into all of my jeans and my shorts, so I am getting my fashion back.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

My baby love A photo posted by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Dec 19, 2016 at 6:33pm PST

The lifestyle blogger and designer — who launched her debut swimwear line, Prey Swim, late last year — says she is having a ton of fun when it comes to dressing Kirra.

“The only thing, she doesn’t keep her shoes on,” Patridge admits. “She takes her shoes off all the time. She leaves her little bows and her headbands on, so as long as she leaves those on, I am good.”

Another style checkbox Patridge has ticked off for her baby girl? “I got her ears pierced,” she says.

😍she's growing up so fast A photo posted by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: The Hills Star Audrina Patridge Opens up About Being a New Mom

Patridge tied the knot with now-husband Corey Bohan in Hawaii this past November. And almost three months later, their daughter is hitting her own big milestones.

“She is saying ‘baba’ now and she can sit up,” shares the proud mom. “She’s starting to crawl, but I literally put her in her walker and Lady, my dog, chases her around the house.”

Continues Patridge, “She’s at a really fun age now. She’s very observant, and she loves to touch everything and look at everything. It’s so cute.”