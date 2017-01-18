We Found It: Audrina Patridge’s Daughter Kirra’s Sunny Yellow Headband and Jumper

Kirra Max is seeing yellow!

The 6-month-old daughter of The Hills alum Audrina Patridge and her husband Corey Bohan is all smiles and a sunny disposition, sporting a bright yellow headband and jumper in a photo Patridge posted to her Instagram account recently.

“She’s growing up so fast,” the caption on the sweet mirror selfie reads.

Fellow moms can get Kirra’s look on the website for baby brand June & January. Both the Knotted Headband ($11) and the Tank Jumper ($29) come in a wide variety of colors and prints.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

😍she's growing up so fast A photo posted by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Kirra’s style sense doesn’t stray far from her mother’s. Shortly after Patridge’s November nuptials, the blogger and designer shared how she had a slight wardrobe malfunction on her wedding day, but still managed to keep everything in one piece — literally and figuratively.

“I was fighting back tears as we made our way closer to Corey, but as this was happening I could feel my train and veil catching on the wooden poles that lined the aisle, causing it to pull my head back,” she wrote in a blog post on her website.

“I kept moving forward with a smile on my face until it came off!!! I continued walking until some very generous friends ran up behind me to secure it back on my head. LOL — sometimes you have to roll with the punches!”

My two little beauties A video posted by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:11pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: The Hills Star Audrina Patridge Opens up About Being a New Mom

Aside from tips on fashion and keeping it together, Patridge’s daughter is in for a few life lessons that her mom is excited to pass on as she grows.

“Be nice to everyone. Don’t gossip. Be loyal to your friends, but let them have their space,” she told Momtastic recently of the cornerstones she will strive to instill in Kirra.

“Just because they have a different opinion or want to do something else doesn’t mean they’re wrong. Everyone is different. Accept people for who they are and don’t judge.”