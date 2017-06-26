Happy Birthday, Kirra Max! Audrina Patridge’s Daughter Turns 1 with Heartfelt Instagram Message from Her Mama

Kirra Max has climbed her first Hill — she’s 1!

The daughter of reality-TV alum Audrina Patridge and her husband, professional BMX dirt bike rider Corey Bohan, celebrated her 1st birthday Saturday with a butterfly-themed bash.

“My little cupcakes 1st bday!!😍🌸,” the mom of one, 32, captioned an Instagram snap of her smiling baby girl in a festively decorated high chair. “I can’t believe it’s already been a year.”

Added Bohan, 35, in a caption alongside a photo of Kirra hanging out in a hot-pink kids’ push car, “Today my 👸🏼 turns #1 Happy birthday Kirra. I love you so much. #hbd #steeze #partytime.”

The proud mama shared another snap of her stylish baby girl on Sunday, in which Kirra is outfitted in a floral-printed white dress, gold sandals, a flower barrette and sparkly stud earrings, showing off her natural modeling skills by gazing dreamily to the side.

“🌸forever mine🌸love this little one so much!” the blogger, author and fashion designer wrote to accompany the memory.

Patridge and Bohan tied the knot in a November Hawaiian ceremony attended by 130 family and friends. Of having a baby before marriage, she told PEOPLE in January that she hasn’t given naysayers the time of day.

“A lot of people gave me a hard time for having a baby before getting married, but who are they to judge?” she said. “You always have those few haters who are going to be negative in every situation. At the end of the day nobody is perfect. You have to do what’s good for you.”

Added Patridge of some negative feedback she received over having to undergo a cesarean section to deliver Kirra safely, “It’s really strange to me that people are so opinionated about how someone else gives birth.”