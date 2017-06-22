Ashton Kutcher Says His Daughter Understands Three Languages — But His Son Is Still Working on ‘Papa’

Ashton Kutcher is learning the differences between raising boys and girls.

The 39-year-old actor, who welcomed son Dimitri Portwood with wife Mila Kunis in November, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that the 6-month-old has some catching up to do with big sister Wyatt Isabelle, now 2½.

“It’s weird because girls advance apparently faster than boys,” Kutcher explained. “I didn’t know this, but researched early childhood advancement. My daughter is 2½ [and] she speaks three languages; she’s got Russian and Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them.”

Dimitri, on the other hand, is a completely different experience.

“The boy is just like a ‘thuck.’ Just a chunky, like, ‘BAAHHH,’” Kutcher said, hilariously imitating his son’s vocal capabilities. “He sounds like a pterodactyl, and he’s not coming around.”

The Ranch actor also shared that although Dimitri has nailed saying “mama,” Kutcher’s name just hasn’t happened yet.

“Wyatt, I had her ‘papa’ at 4 months,” he recalled. “She was like, ‘Papa, papa’ and I was like, ‘Aw.’ The boy is like, ‘BAHHHHH.’”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson Says She Wants 2 More Kids to Up Her Total to 5

In October, Fallon and Kutcher swapped parenting tips as the actor prepared “to go from zone to man-to-man” as his son’s due date approached.

“The first one, I almost became a doula. I was reading every book. I was ready. I had like a catcher’s mitt on,” Kutcher joked. “This one, I haven’t done anything. I’m like, ‘Well, we didn’t break the first one.’ They’re really durable — that’s what you realize. They don’t break very easily.”

Kutcher also decided that everything is “too safe now,” recalling how he would ride around in the back of a pickup truck growing up.

“Now, it’s like you’ve got the kids backwards, reverse hold on the choke, and they’re in the car seat like…sucking on their knee…’Is she alive?!’ You can’t see,” he complained. “It’s gymnastics having children.”