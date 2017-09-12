'Kelso and Jackie Forever!' Ashton Kutcher Shares Adorable Photo of Son Wearing That '70s Show Shirt

It’s been more than a decade since That ’70s Show ended, but the iconic sitcom’s memory lives on in the Kutcher-Kunis household.

On Monday, Ashton Kutcher shared an adorable Instagram photo of his and Mila Kunis‘ 9-month-old son, Dimitri Portwood, wearing a vintage t-shirt of Kelso and Jackie from the beloved sitcom.

“Yes, this Is my son’s outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever,” Kutcher, 39, captioned the photo.

Kutcher and 34-year-old Kunis famously played on again, off again lovebirds Kelso and Jackie in the comedy.

In real life, Kutcher and Kunis began dating in 2012 and wed in July 2015. Along with Dimitri, the stars are parents to 2-year-old Wyatt Isabelle.

Thanks to their days on the show, Kunis and Kutcher have long had a romantic connection. Kunis even revealed to PEOPLE in 2001 that Kutcher was her first kiss.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so cute, it’s the Calvin Klein model!’ ” Kunis told PEOPLE. “Then I was like, ‘I have to kiss him?’ I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him.”

Kutcher was surprised by the news, telling PEOPLE then, “I’m so glad I didn’t know that or it would’ve been too much pressure.”

“I was so nervous. She acted so cool. She seemed as if she’d done it a thousand times,” he said. “I was the one with the butterflies in my stomach. I mean, here’s this little girl and I have to kiss her. It was nerve-racking.”