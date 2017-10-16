Ashton Kutcher Says His Children’s ‘Private Life Is Not Mine to Give Away’ – and Says He ‘Demands’ 7 Hours of Sleep

You won’t find photos of Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis‘ daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood on social media anytime soon (at least publicly).

The father of two revealed the couple is choosing to keep their 2½-year-old toddler and 9-month-old baby boy away from the spotlight as long as possible.

“We have a private social network that we share stuff with the families so the grandparents can see the kids and stuff,” Kutcher, 39, told Arianna Huffington in a recent interview for Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio.

“But we don’t share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice,” said The Ranch actor, who believes “future privacy will be the new celebrity.”

“My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that,” Kutcher told Huffington.

“I actually don’t think that they should have images of them as children that somebody could potentially blackmail with or do whatever,” he said. “It’s their private life, it’s not mine to give away. … Your social profile is yours to create not for someone else to create for you.”

And though he keeps busy in the public eye with acting and investing in the tech world, Kutcher emphasized that his “number one gig” is being a parent. “I am Wyatt and Dimitri’s dad … everything else is secondary,” he said.

Wearing different hats at work can be tiring for Kutcher, who shared that “hanging out with my kids gives me energy” when he feels burnt out.

“I demand that I sleep seven hours and sleep eight if I can, but I also have babies at home so that doesn’t always work,” he said. “But I have a window for sleeping that is seven hours every night. … I truly believe that taking a moment of relaxation whether you’re a weed smoker or you like to drink, I actually think taking a moment to relax for yourself, I think it’s important for health. I’m a nightcap guy and I have my drink and it makes me very happy and helps me shut off the engine.”

Aside from sleeping, Kutcher also shared how he and Kunis like to relax at home.

“We have a couple guilty pleasure television shows that we watch. We try not to watch that much TV. But we definitely have guilty pleasures, we watch The Bachelorette, which I think is fantastic,” he said. (The couple even made a cameo on Rachel Lindsay‘s season in May.)

“We laugh. We tend to spend a lot of time just the two of us talking and just hanging out. Or we’ll listen to a book together, which is sometimes fun like in the car,” he added.