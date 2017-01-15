Ashley Williams Announces She’s Expecting Baby No. 2 in Hilarious Tweet

Congratulations are in order for actress Ashley Williams, who announced she’s expecting her second child!

The Jim Gaffigan Show star shared a funny tweet on Saturday, telling her followers that she and her husband Neal Dodson will welcome their second baby together. The couple already have one son, Gus Williams, who turned 2 last October.

“Exciting news! Gus asked for a pony but he’s getting a baby brother instead. Smaller poops. #babydodsonsequel #comingspring2017,” Williams joked in a tweet announcing her pregnancy.

Williams debuted her bump alongside her sister, actress Kimberly Williams Paisley, at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2017 TCA Press Tour event in Pasadena, California, on Saturday night.

Before the event, Williams, 38, posted another tweet about her growing bump.

“I’m gonna go strut the red carpet with my sist tonight at the #hallmarktcas! Check out my rockin bump! It’s… it’s rockin. @Kimwilliamspais,” she wrote.

Williams Paisley also shared a funny message to congratulate her little sister on her exciting news.

“Not necessarily,” she wrote, responding to Williams’ “smaller poops” comment. “Congrats @imthesmash and @nealdodson #AuntKimmy.”

Williams Paisley also shared photos from the event, during which her little sister rocked her bump in a red lace dress.

This happy news comes just a few months after Williams candidly shared her experience after suffering a miscarriage.

In a brave essay for Human Development Project, the actress shared how she discovered she miscarried during an outing at Whole Foods with Gus. At the time, Williams wrote that despite her struggle post-miscarriage, she was not going to give up on expanding her family.

“I invite you to start, with me, a vocal army of the 25-percenters who can normalize miscarriage in the social sphere,” Williams wrote, addressing the 25 percent of women who suffer a miscarriage. “I was right there next to you at Whole Foods, bleeding out of my shorts. Now I’m well. I’m a survivor. Healed, I will try again.”