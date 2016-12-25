Country Singer Ashley Monroe Is Expecting Her First Child with Atlanta Braves Player John Danks

It’s a very Merry Christmas for Ashley Monroe and husband John Danks!

The country singer, 30, announced that she is expecting her first child with Danks by sharing her ultrasound picture on Instagram Christmas Day.

“Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone,” Monroe captioned the Sunday post. “So many new things coming in 2017!!”

Monroe and Danks were married in 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee with Blake Shelton officiating the ceremony. Miranda Lambert, Monroe’s best friend, was the maid of honor.

“I married my best friend,” Monroe told PEOPLE of the wedding at the time. She met Danks through a mutual friend in 2011 after a show in Chicago. “He has such a good heart.”