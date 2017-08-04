Ashley Monroe is a mom!

The country singer-songwriter has given birth to a baby boy, her first child with pro baseball player John Danks, according to an adorable Friday photo post on Monroe’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“Welcome to the world, love of my life. Dalton William Danks. ❤️,” she captioned the photo series.

The Pistol Annies singer, 30, wed the former Chicago White Sox player in October 2013. Monroe’s bandmate and best friend Miranda Lambert served as maid of honor, while Lambert’s then-husband Blake Shelton officiated the Tennessee-based ceremony.

On Christmas Day, Monroe shared that she and Danks, 32, were expecting their first child with an Instagram photo of her ultrasound. “Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone,” she captioned the post. “So many new things coming in 2017!”

This day and these friends.. 🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️☀️🙌🏼🙌🏼 #stillpregnant #ouchhhhhh #almost A post shared by Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroemusic) on Jun 11, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

It's a BABY BOY!! A big one I have a feeling 😎 🎈👶🏼🍼⚽️🏀🏈⚾️🚀💙 A post shared by Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroemusic) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Monroe shared with her social-media followers in March that her little one on the way would be a son, posting photos from what looked like a baby shower that included a banner reading “BABY BOY.”

“It’s a BABY BOY!! A big one I have a feeling,” the “Lonely Tonight” songstress captioned the photo series, tacking on emojis including a soccer ball, basketball, football and rocket ship.