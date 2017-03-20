It’ll Be a Boy for Country Singer Ashley Monroe

Ashley Monroe is seeing blue!

The country star shared on Instagram Sunday that she and her husband, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher John Danks, are set to welcome a son this year.

In the snaps, Monroe shows off her adorable bump in a peach-colored bikini and floral-patterned robe, gesturing toward a banner that reads, “BABY BOY.”

“It’s a BABY BOY!! A big one I have a feeling,” the “Lonely Tonight” singer, 30, captioned the two shots, adding various emojis including a soccer ball, basketball, football and rocket ship.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

It's a BABY BOY!! A big one I have a feeling 😎 🎈👶🏼🍼⚽️🏀🏈⚾️🚀💙 A post shared by Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroemusic) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Monroe announced that she and Danks, 31, were expecting a baby together on Christmas Day, with an ultrasound photo on Instagram.

“Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone,” she captioned the post. “So many new things coming in 2017!!”

The couple were married in 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee, with Blake Shelton officiating the ceremony and Monroe’s best friend Miranda Lambert serving as her maid of honor.

FROM COINAGE: Here’s How To Save on Concert Tickets So You Still Have Money For Merch

“I married my best friend,” Monroe told PEOPLE of Danks shortly after their nuptials. “He has such a good heart.”

The baby will be the first child for the couple, who met through a mutual friend in 2011 after a Chicago show.