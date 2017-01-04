Ashley Rosenbaum Says Daughter’s Birth Completed Her Family of Four: ‘We’re Ready to Take on Life Together’

Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum is now a mom of two — and loving every minute of life with her newly established family of four.

“I feel this sense of completeness,” the former Bachelorette, whose daughter Essex “Essie” Reese was born on Nov. 4, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“We’re very happy with our cute little family,” adds Hebert Rosenbaum, 32.

Rosenbaum has been married to construction manager J.P. Rosenbaum, whom she met on season 7 of the show, since 2012. The couple are also parents to son Fordham “Ford” Rhys, 2.

“He’s been 100 percent amazing with her,” says the pediatric dentist of Essie’s big brother. “Every morning when he wakes up, he asks for her first. And he kisses her on the head very gently. He’s super protective.”

The sibling bond is no surprise, considering Ford and Essie’s parents connected them in a very special way before the latter was even born.

“We thought it would be cool to connect them forever by giving them the same middle name, just different spelling,” Rosenbaum says.

Essie already has Dad wrapped around her little finger, too.

“J.P. is smitten,” says Rosenbaum. “They even look alike! And he’s a really freaking awesome dad. He’s super involved.”

Rosenbaum explains that while her second pregnancy wasn’t quite as straightforward as her first, there was a silver lining.

“My second pregnancy was a lot more difficult than my first, but the recovery has been so much easier,” she says. “I was more tired, and my body was just different. With my son, I never felt pregnant. I was like, ‘This is so easy! Why does anyone complain?’ ”

“But with her, I was really uncomfortable and in pain the last few months,” Rosenbaum continues. “So I totally get it now. I was falling apart.”

The new mom of two admits the most difficult part of being a parent at this stage is dealing with her own “personal guilt.”

“When I have them both here by myself, being able to juggle the attention on both of them is hard,” she says.

“When Ford is home, I find I’m paying more attention to him, and then I think, ‘Wait, I still need to give attention to her.’ ”

Rosenbaum can’t help confessing she was secretly hoping her second child would be a girl.

“I was trying to play it really cool, but deep down I wanted to do the girl thing,” she admits. “I was thinking about tutus and sparkles. I know it’s superficial, but I was excited to [go] shopping. I have a little doll!”

As far as expanding their family further, Rosenbaum says two kids is just perfect.

“With the four of us, there’s this sense of, ‘We’re done,’ ” she explains. “We’re ready to take on life together!”

