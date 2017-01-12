Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Gives a Glimpse Inside Daughter Essex’s ‘N.Y.C. Chic’ Nursery: ‘I Wanted a Room with Bright Energy’

Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum wasn’t originally thinking pink when it came to her new daughter‘s nursery.

“My inspiration was initially N.Y.C. chic,” the former Bachelorette, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her vision for 9-week-old daughter Essex “Essie” Reese‘s sleep space.

“I wanted to keep it black, white and gold. I vowed not to decorate in pink or purple!”

“But as time went on, I slowly added more and more pink until it became one of the main colors,” she adds of how the space, which Rosenbaum designed, eventually turned out. “What started as a couple pink blankets turned into a lot of pink in here.”

The resulting space fit what Rosenbaum had in mind — and then some. Aside from the look of the nursery, it also gives her a sense of pride, accomplishment and positivity.

“I wanted a room with a lot of bright energy. I wanted a happy room. That’s exactly what I accomplished,” she says of the nursery, which features cream, pink and gold tones throughout.

Adds the proud new mom of two (she and husband J.P. Rosenbaum are also parents to son Fordham “Ford” Rhys, 2), “Every time I walk into her nursery, I feel a sense of happiness and a burst of energy.”

The room has a few unique touches that are extra special to the family.

“Our son painted [it] for her before she was born,” Hebert Rosenbaum says of a pink elephant on her daughter’s shelf. “So it’s a gift from him to her.”

She continues, “Also, we kept a picture of Ford in here so he knew that even though we had a new baby, he was still very much a part of bringing her into the world.”

Overall, Essie’s nursery is a serene space the whole family can enjoy — “I think I could sit in here all day and just relax,” Rosenbaum says — and that her daughter can use for years to come.

“The room is clean, chic and can grow with Essie as she gets older,” Rosenbaum says, admitting, “It’s my favorite room in the house!”